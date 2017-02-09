NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by LGM Co. Inc. at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on February 24, 2017.

2010 Chevy Malibu 1G1ZC5EB4AF120431

2006 Chevy Impala 2G1WB55K069335441

2008 Dodge Nitro 1D8GU28K48W118020

2013 Chevy Malibu 1G11C5SA0DF300339

2009 Chrysler Sebring 1C3LC46B79N527641

2007 Pontiac G6 1G2ZH58NX74165560

2001 Pontiac Grand Prix 1G2WP52K21F203167

2007 Ford Freestar 2FMZA51237BA27912

2007 Chevy Aveo KL1TD566X7B139309

2012 Chevy Malibu 1G1ZB5E00CF161658

2008 Dodge Avenger 1B3LC56K28N253816

2008 Saturn Aura 1G8ZS57N08F225232

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Feb10, 2017