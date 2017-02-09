Daily Legal News - Public Sales Notices
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by LGM Co. Inc. at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on February 24, 2017.
2010 Chevy Malibu 1G1ZC5EB4AF120431
2006 Chevy Impala 2G1WB55K069335441
2008 Dodge Nitro 1D8GU28K48W118020
2013 Chevy Malibu 1G11C5SA0DF300339
2009 Chrysler Sebring 1C3LC46B79N527641
2007 Pontiac G6 1G2ZH58NX74165560
2001 Pontiac Grand Prix 1G2WP52K21F203167
2007 Ford Freestar 2FMZA51237BA27912
2007 Chevy Aveo KL1TD566X7B139309
2012 Chevy Malibu 1G1ZB5E00CF161658
2008 Dodge Avenger 1B3LC56K28N253816
2008 Saturn Aura 1G8ZS57N08F225232
By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.
Feb10, 2017
