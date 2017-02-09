NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by Riversedge Investment at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on February 17, 2017.

2003 Saturn 1G8JU54F93Y536384

2004 Mercury Mountaineer 4M2DU86WX4ZJ14177

2007 Kia Optima KNAGE123575116687

2007 Chevy Malibu 1G1ZS58F17F102365

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Feb10, 2017