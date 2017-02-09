NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by VRM at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on February 24, 2017.

2008 Chevy Cobalt 1G1AK58F987343003

2005 Chrysler 300 2C3JA63H25H581885

2005 Dodge Stratus 4B3AG52H35E012847

2004 Pontiac Grand Prix 2G2WS522641141850

2005 Ford Escape 1FMYU03145KB49790

2006 Chrysler 300 2C3KK53G96H328292

2008 Saturn Vue 3GSCL33P28S614443

2007 Ford Explorer 1FMEU74E67UA37173

2008 Dodge Avenger 1B3LC46JX8N253208

2006 Jeep Commander 1J8HG48K46C237604

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Feb10, 2017