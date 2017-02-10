NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by Heritage Acceptance at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on February 24, 2017.

2010 Ford Escape 1FMCUDG9AK1A35937

2014 Chevy Cruze 1G1PA5SH8E7241761

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Feb11, 2017