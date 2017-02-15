NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by Riversedge Investment at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on February 24, 2017.

2005 Kia Amanti KNALD124255068542

2005 Chevy Malibu 1G1ZT54885F165173

2006 Chrysler Sebring 1C3EL46X36N274799

2005 Chevy Malibu 1G1ZT54855F184831

2003 Dodge Stratus 1B3EL36X63N589616

2007 Chevy HHR 3GNDA33P975591741

2005 Chevy Equinox 2CNDL73F556011099

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Feb16, 2017