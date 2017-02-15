Daily Legal News - Public Sales Notices
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by Riversedge Investment at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on February 24, 2017.
2005 Kia Amanti KNALD124255068542
2005 Chevy Malibu 1G1ZT54885F165173
2006 Chrysler Sebring 1C3EL46X36N274799
2005 Chevy Malibu 1G1ZT54855F184831
2003 Dodge Stratus 1B3EL36X63N589616
2007 Chevy HHR 3GNDA33P975591741
2005 Chevy Equinox 2CNDL73F556011099
By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.
Feb16, 2017
