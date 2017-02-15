NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by Firefighters Community Credit Union at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on March 10, 2017.

2010 Nissan Murano JN8AZ1MW4AW111622

2011 Chevy Aveo KL1TD5DE8BB197826

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Feb16, 2017