NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by LGM Co. Inc. at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on March 3, 2017.
2009 Hyundai Sonata 5NPET46C39H416193
2005 Chevy Malibu 1G1ZT54855F191939
2005 Chevy Malibu 1G1ZU54815F119097
2007 Hyundai Elantra KMHDU46D67U113554
2007 Hyundai Sonata 5NPET46C37H241232
2008 Jeep Liberty 1J8GN28K58W288164
2005 Honda Odyssey 5FNRL38715B127639
2007 Mini Cooper WMWRF33557TF66114
2006 Jeep Commander 1J8HG48KX6C225733
2006 Ford Taurus 1FAFP56U06A223063
2009 Chevy Impala 2G1WT57K091133969
2004 Buick Rendezvous 3G5DA03EX4S535512
2007 Chevy Aveo KL1TG56607B050744
2009 Chevy Impala 2G1WT57K991316030
By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.
Feb16, 2017
