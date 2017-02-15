NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by LGM Co. Inc. at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on March 3, 2017.

2009 Hyundai Sonata 5NPET46C39H416193

2005 Chevy Malibu 1G1ZT54855F191939

2005 Chevy Malibu 1G1ZU54815F119097

2007 Hyundai Elantra KMHDU46D67U113554

2007 Hyundai Sonata 5NPET46C37H241232

2008 Jeep Liberty 1J8GN28K58W288164

2005 Honda Odyssey 5FNRL38715B127639

2007 Mini Cooper WMWRF33557TF66114

2006 Jeep Commander 1J8HG48KX6C225733

2006 Ford Taurus 1FAFP56U06A223063

2009 Chevy Impala 2G1WT57K091133969

2004 Buick Rendezvous 3G5DA03EX4S535512

2007 Chevy Aveo KL1TG56607B050744

2009 Chevy Impala 2G1WT57K991316030

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Feb16, 2017