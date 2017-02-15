Daily Legal News - Public Sales Notices

  • NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

    The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by LGM Co. Inc. at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on March 3, 2017.

    2009 Hyundai Sonata 5NPET46C39H416193

    2005 Chevy Malibu 1G1ZT54855F191939

    2005 Chevy Malibu 1G1ZU54815F119097

    2007 Hyundai Elantra KMHDU46D67U113554

    2007 Hyundai Sonata 5NPET46C37H241232

    2008 Jeep Liberty 1J8GN28K58W288164

    2005 Honda Odyssey 5FNRL38715B127639

    2007 Mini Cooper WMWRF33557TF66114

    2006 Jeep Commander 1J8HG48KX6C225733

    2006 Ford Taurus 1FAFP56U06A223063

    2009 Chevy Impala 2G1WT57K091133969

    2004 Buick Rendezvous 3G5DA03EX4S535512

    2007 Chevy Aveo KL1TG56607B050744

    2009 Chevy Impala 2G1WT57K991316030

    By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

    Feb16, 2017

Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 