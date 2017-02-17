Daily Legal News - Public Sales Notices
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart 24000 Lorain Rd. N. Olmsted, OH 44070 to satisfy a lien on March 8, 2017 at 11:45am at www.storage treasures.com:
Gary M. Shubert - 33531 Cherry Street Avon, Ohio 44011
David P. Turner - 3069 Sparrow Flight Drive Independence, Ohio 44131
Markie C. Lazar - 6961 Pearl Road #7 Middleburg Hts., Ohio 44130
Feb18-25, 2017
