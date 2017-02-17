Daily Legal News - Public Sales Notices
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart 6801 Engle Rd. Middleburg Hts., OH. 44130 to satisfy a lien on March 9, 2017 at approx. 10:47AM at www.storagetreasures.com:
Bruce A. Gregg - 15324 State Rd., North Royalton, OH 44133
Bruce E. E. Mills, Jr. - 9843 Memphis Ave. #8, Brooklyn, OH 44144
Edward J Patton, Jr. - 3404 W. 119th. St., Cleveland, OH 44111
William C. Rohfeld - 187 Beech St., Berea, OH 44017
Feb18-25, 2017
