NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart 23711 Miles Road, Warrensville Hts OH 44128 to satisfy a lien on 03/8/2017 at approx. 1:27 PM at U>www.storagetreasures.com/U>:
Thomas D. Westmoreland III 4742 E 175th St Cleveland OH 44128
Allen H. Simmons III 14815 Lotus Dr Cleveland OH 44128
Tres Naylor 6722 Hedgeline Dr Bedford OH 44146
Alexander M. McKeller 16300 Myrtle Ave Cleveland OH 44128
Johnny J. Payne 15504 Maplewood Ave Maple Hts OH 44137
Ruby A. Scott 23901 Banbury Cir Apt 8 Warrensville Hts OH 44128
RACE Inc. 3050 Monmouth Ave Cleveland OH 44118
Damon C. Hudson 4091 Shadywood Ln Warrensville Hts OH 44122
Gregory B. Ivory Sr 19317 Marvin Rd Warrensville Hts OH 44128
Feb18-25, 2017
