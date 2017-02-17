Daily Legal News - Public Sales Notices

  • NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:

    Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash or credit card by CubeSmart 4720 Warrensville Center Rd. North Randall OH 44128 to satisfy a lien on March 8th 2017 at approx. 2:30pm at [U>www.storage treasures.com/U>]

    Jonathan T. Rollins 2860 Van Aken Blvd. Apt. 312 Cleveland, OH 44120

    Willie A. Davis Jr. 94 Willard Ave. Bedford, OH 44146

    Ronnie File 3937 Warrensville Cntr. Rd. Warrensville Hts., OH 44122

    Rochelle N. Fleming 24431 Trevino Dr. Unit V13 Valencia, CA 91355

    Walter C. Harris III 5151 Charles St. Maple Hts., OH 44137

    Tabetha L. Hall 5715 Lancsing Ave. Cleveland, OH 44105

    Angie Lorene Hubbard 13525 Cedar Rd. Univ. Hts., OH 44118

    Cariana N Aikins 9503 Plymouth Ave. Cleveland, OH 44125

    Bernetta L. Mathis 19414 Maple Hts. Blvd. Maple Hts., OH 44137

    Florzell Pippen Jr. 13218 Saybrook Ave. Garfield Hts., OH 44105

    Nia T. Young 3105 E. 116th St. Cleveland, OH 44120

    Severn P. Wainwright Jr. P.O. Box 21371 S. Euclid, OH 44121

    Benson A. Sims 5605 Lori Dr. Bedford Hts., OH 44146

    Melissa A. Brinkman 7060 Venice Way Apt. 3105 Naples, FL 34119

    Tamara R. Benford-Allen 20200 S Woodland Shaker Hts., OH 44122

    Lasonja A. Hightower 3423 Beechwood Ave. Cleveland Hts., OH 44118

    Mark Clemmons 20507 Patterson Pkwy Warrensville Hts., OH 44122

    Feb18-25, 2017

