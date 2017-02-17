Daily Legal News - Public Sales Notices
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash or credit card by CubeSmart 1324 Hird Avenue, Lakewood, OH 44107 to satisfy a lien March 7, 2017 at approx. 10:15AM at [U>www.storagetreasures.com/U>]
Martha S. Flores 4576 W. 193rd St. Cleveland, OH 44135
Tanya Lee Caldwell 2030 Chesterland Ave. Lakewood, OH 44107
Milton Yee 1409 Owego Lakewood, OH 44107
Peter W. Plant 10605 Lorain Ave. Apt 2 Cleveland, OH 44111
Jasuia C. Render 7701 Camden Ave. Cleveland, OH 44102
Donald John Fernengel Jr. 1314 Allen Court Rocky River, OH 44116
Alicia Freeman 12001 Shadeland Ave. Cleveland, OH 44108
John Smithhisler 6400 Dellbank Dr. Cleveland, OH 44144
Feb18-25, 2017
