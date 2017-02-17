Daily Legal News - Public Sales Notices

  • NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:

    Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash or credit card by CubeSmart 1324 Hird Avenue, Lakewood, OH 44107 to satisfy a lien March 7, 2017 at approx. 10:15AM at [U>www.storagetreasures.com/U>]

    Martha S. Flores 4576 W. 193rd St. Cleveland, OH 44135

    Tanya Lee Caldwell 2030 Chesterland Ave. Lakewood, OH 44107

    Milton Yee 1409 Owego Lakewood, OH 44107

    Peter W. Plant 10605 Lorain Ave. Apt 2 Cleveland, OH 44111

    Jasuia C. Render 7701 Camden Ave. Cleveland, OH 44102

    Donald John Fernengel Jr. 1314 Allen Court Rocky River, OH 44116

    Alicia Freeman 12001 Shadeland Ave. Cleveland, OH 44108

    John Smithhisler 6400 Dellbank Dr. Cleveland, OH 44144

    Feb18-25, 2017

