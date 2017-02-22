NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by Riversedge Investment at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on March 3, 2017.

2004 Hyundai Sonata KMHWF35H44A973239

2004 Chevy Silverado 1GCEC14X34Z310820

2006 Pontiac G6 1G2ZH558X64123161

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Feb23, 2017