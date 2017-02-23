NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by LGM Co. Inc. at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on March 10, 2017.

2006 Ford Mustang 1ZVFT80N965210164

2004 Mercury Sable 1MEFM55S44A623335

2005 Chevy Equinox 2CNDL73F456120749

2003 Ford Mustang 1FAFP44443F407854

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Feb24, 2017