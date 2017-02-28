NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicle will be offered for sale by Security Auto Loans at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on March 10, 2017.

1999 Dodge Dakota 1B7GG22Y1XS274864

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicle will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicle is sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Mar1, 2017