NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by Riversedge Investment at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on March 10, 2017.

2005 Chrysler T & C 2C4GP44R55R198274

2006 Chevy Impala 2G1WT58K669183397

2006 Saturn ION 1G8AJ55F45Z202902

2003 Buick Lesabre 1G4HP52K734144700

2003 Mitsubishi Galant 4A3AA46G63E080163

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Mar1, 2017