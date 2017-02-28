NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by Clearview Federal Credit Union at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on March 10, 2017.

2014 Chevy Malibu 1G11C5SL8EF181121

2007 Dodge Caliber 1B3HB48B47D409018

2014 Buick Verano 1G4PR5SK7E4117697

2016 Chevy Cruze 1G1PC5SGXG7171121

2015 Ford Fusion 3FA6P0H72FR212243

2011 GMC Acadia 1GKKVTED0BJ299756

2012 Chevy Malibu 1G1ZB5E02CF206860

2005 BMW X5 5UXFB53595LV13664

2015 Ford Taurus 1FAHP2E8XFG135050

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Mar1, 2017