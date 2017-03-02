NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by LGM Co. Inc. at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on March 17, 2017.

2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser 3A4FY48B37T542040

2006 Buick LaCrosse 2G4WD582761201727

2007 Chevy Impala 2G1WC58R579109631

2006 Ford Taurus 1FAFP53U76A258283

2008 Dodge Durango 1D8HB48N28F108599

2007 Chrysler 300 2C3KA53GX7H808751

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Mar3, 2017