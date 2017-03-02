Daily Legal News - Public Sales Notices
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by LGM Co. Inc. at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on March 17, 2017.
2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser 3A4FY48B37T542040
2006 Buick LaCrosse 2G4WD582761201727
2007 Chevy Impala 2G1WC58R579109631
2006 Ford Taurus 1FAFP53U76A258283
2008 Dodge Durango 1D8HB48N28F108599
2007 Chrysler 300 2C3KA53GX7H808751
By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.
Mar3, 2017
About your information and the public record.