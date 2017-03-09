NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by LGM Co. Inc. at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on March 24, 2017.

2008 Chevy Malibu 1G1ZG57N88F274162

2008 Ford Fusion 3FAHP07Z08R253906

2006 Hyundai Sonata KMHET46C86A112081

2008 Jeep Gr Cherokee 1J8GR48K08C246406

2011 Chevy Impala 2G1WG5EK5B1132104

2009 Chrysler Sebring 1C3LC46BX9N537029

2005 Chevy Cobalt 1G1AL52F357553341

2006 Chevy Cobalt 1G1AL55F767703111

2005 Dodge Magnum 2D4FV48V05H628598

2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor 4A4MN31SX7E046848

2005 Chevy Trailblazer 1GNES16SX56184552

2009 Nissan Sentra 3N1AB61E89L617306

2007 Jeep Commander 1J8HG48K77C501531

2008 Hyundai Elantra KMHDU46D88U376212

2007 Chevy Impala 2G1WB58N979164941

2010 Chevy Impala 2G1WA5EN6A1127388

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Mar10, 2017