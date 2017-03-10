NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by Century Federal Credit Union at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on March 24, 2017.

2012 Dodge Charger 2C3CDXBG1CH123704

2007 Chevy Tahoe 1GNFK13007R312547

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Mar9, 2017