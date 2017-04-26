NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by LGM Co. Inc. at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on May 12, 2017.

2006 Chevy Malibu 1G1ZS53F86F202534

2009 Chevy Malibu 1G1ZJ57B19F197417

2006 Cadillac CTS 1G6DP577660114030

2006 Nissan Murano JN8AZ08W76W513968

2008 Ford Explorer 1FMEU73E58UA29200

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Apr27, 2017