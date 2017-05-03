NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by USX Federal Credit Union at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on May 12, 2017.

2012 Harley Davidson 1HD1JPV18CB013095

2014 Ford F-150 1FTFW1ET0EFB20290

2013 Dodge Caravan 2C4RDGBG9DR804243

2010 Ford F-150 1FTFW1EV5AFD52802

2012 Chevy Cruze 1G1PC5SH3C7211073

2008 Suzuki SX-4 JS2YB413285104863

2013 Chevy Sonic 1G1JC5SGD4192929

2013 Dodge Avenger 1C3CDZCG7DN741063

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

May4, 2017