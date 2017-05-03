NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by Clearview Federal Credit Union at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on May 12, 2017.

2013 Volkswagen GTI WVWGV7AJ2DW128792

2015 Subaru Impreza JF1GJAN63FH010049

2015 Chrysler 200 1C3CCCABXFN616505

2011 Chevy HHR 3GNBACFU4BS643195

2015 Toyota Corolla 2T1BURHE3FC242216

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

May4, 2017