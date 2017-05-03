NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by Security Auto Loans at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on May 19, 2017.

2010 Ford Focus 1FAHP3HN6AW120583

2004 Infiniti G-35 JNKCV51F74M715711

2005 Mercury Mariner 4M2YU56125DJ23779

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

May4, 2017