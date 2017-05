Public Sale

Wed 5/31/17 @ 2:30pm Airport Mini Storage, 4961 Old Grayton, Cleve, OH 44135, 216-265-0606, Auctioneer: Thomas Hall, Goods sold by the unit, Cash Only!

Julie Mccomas, 3790 Bradley, Westlake OH 44145; Baby, child items

Debra Kelly, 17819 Fairville, Cleve OH 44135; Shoes, household goods

May11-18, 2017