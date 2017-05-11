NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by LGM Co. Inc. at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on May 26, 2017.

2011 Ford Edge 2FMDK3JCBBA65819

2014 Nissan Altima 1N4AL3APXEC274018

2011 Chevy Cruze 1G1PC5SH387182480

2007 Chrysler Sebring 1C3LC56K47N508614

2008 Saturn Vue 3G5SDL73748S59366

2006 Pontiac Grand Prix 2G2WP552161239328

2008 Dodge Caliber 1B3HB48B18D734498

2008 Buick LaCrosse 2G4WC582881225769

2006 Hyundai Sonata 5NPEU46F26H123601

2010 Chevy HHR 3GNBAADB6AS544589

2008 Ford Fusion 3FAHP07218R275137

2007 Chevy Impala 2G1WT55K679122217

2010 Kia Sedona KNDMG4C36A6337765

2009 Nissan Versa 3B1BC13E29L412615

2004 Cadillac CTS 1G6DM577840155782

2007 Chevy Uplander 1GNDV23157D175809

2005 GMC Envoy 1GKDT13S352222687

2006 Pontiac G6 1G2ZF55B164268896

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

May12, 2017