NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by LGM Co. Inc. at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on May 26, 2017.
2011 Ford Edge 2FMDK3JCBBA65819
2014 Nissan Altima 1N4AL3APXEC274018
2011 Chevy Cruze 1G1PC5SH387182480
2007 Chrysler Sebring 1C3LC56K47N508614
2008 Saturn Vue 3G5SDL73748S59366
2006 Pontiac Grand Prix 2G2WP552161239328
2008 Dodge Caliber 1B3HB48B18D734498
2008 Buick LaCrosse 2G4WC582881225769
2006 Hyundai Sonata 5NPEU46F26H123601
2010 Chevy HHR 3GNBAADB6AS544589
2008 Ford Fusion 3FAHP07218R275137
2007 Chevy Impala 2G1WT55K679122217
2010 Kia Sedona KNDMG4C36A6337765
2009 Nissan Versa 3B1BC13E29L412615
2004 Cadillac CTS 1G6DM577840155782
2007 Chevy Uplander 1GNDV23157D175809
2005 GMC Envoy 1GKDT13S352222687
2006 Pontiac G6 1G2ZF55B164268896
By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.
May12, 2017
