NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by VRM at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on May 26, 2017.

2007 Pontiac G5 1G2AN15B377116708

2002 Chevy Monte Carlo 2G1WW12E629251128

2009 Mitsubishi Galant 4A3AB36F89E043994

2009 Kia Optima KNAGE228795295478

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

May12, 2017