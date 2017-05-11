NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicle will be offered for sale by South Bay Remarketing Services at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on May 19, 2017.

2013 VW Passat 1VWBP7A3XDC021672

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicle will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicle is sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

May12, 2017