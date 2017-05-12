NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicle will be offered for sale by Freemon Federal Credit Union at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on May 19, 2017.

2014 Ford Fusion 3FA6P0H75ER225485

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicle will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicle is sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

May13, 2017