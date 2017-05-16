NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicle will be offered for sale by Heritage Acceptance at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on May 26, 2017.

2008 Chevy Malibu 1G1ZJ57758F211751

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicle will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicle is sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

May17, 2017