NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by LGM Co. Inc. at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on June 2, 2017.

2010 Chevy Cobalt 1G1AD5F52A7204437

2010 Chevy HHR 3GNBABDB0AS618420

2005 Chevy Cobalt 1G1AL52F357576134

2005 Jeep Liberty 1J4GL48K95W604776

2006 Chevy Malibu 1G1ZS53816F147815

2005 Pontiac G6 1G2ZG528654126547

2008 Pontiac Grand Prix 2G2WP552181185080

2007 Chevy Malibu 1G1ZS58F27F207173

2009 Nissan Rogue JN8AS58V79W430103

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

May18, 2017