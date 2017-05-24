NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicle will be offered for sale by Freemont Credit Union at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on June 2, 2017.

2010 Dodge Ram 1D7RV1GT8AS257238

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicle will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicle is sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds

May25, 2017