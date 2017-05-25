NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by KGK Enterprises at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on June 9, 2017.

2008 Pontiac G6 1G2ZG57N184170040

2009 Chrysler Sebring 1C3LC46B29N530477

2007 Ford Escape 1FMCU94127KA30474

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

May26, 2017