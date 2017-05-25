NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by VRM at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on June 9, 2017.

2007 Chevy Uplander 1GNDV23177D166609

2003 Chevy Cavalier 1G1JC52F837260368

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

May26, 2017