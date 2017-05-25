NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by LGM Co. Inc. at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on June 9, 2017.

2005 Buick LaCrosse 2G4WD532751203886

2006 Pontiac Torrent 2CKDL63F066154289

2008 Chevy Malibu 1G1ZG57B084213597

2005 Mazda Mazda6 1YVHP82D955M62140

2006 Lincoln LS 1LNHM87A76Y638739

2008 Mitsubishi Lancer JA3AU86U58U011418

2010 Chevy HHR 3GNBABDB2AS573061

2007 Chrysler Sebring 1C3LC56K17N528822

2008 Chrysler T & C 2A8HR54P98R681346

2005 Saturn Relay 5GZDV03L75D252741

2009 Dodge Charger 2B3KA33V99H556039

2010 Pontiac G6 1G2ZA5EB3A4156950

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

May26, 2017