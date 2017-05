Public Sale

The below listed vehicle will be offered for sale by Eaton Family Credit Union, at Manheim Auto Auction 4720 Brookpark Rd. Cleveland, OH at 10:00am on June 14th 2017.

2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1G1PG5SB8F7186532

Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicles for sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold AS IS. Cash not accepted at this location

May31, 2017