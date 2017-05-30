Public Sale

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by BridgeCrest, at Manheim Auto Auction 4720 Brookpark Rd. Cleveland, OH at 10:00am on June 7th, 14th and 21st 2017

2005 Ford Focus 1FAFP34N95W141432

2008 Ford Focus 1FAHP35N98W249528

2009 Dodge Caliber 1B3HB48A09D226774

2006 Cadillac CTS 1G6DM57TX60173684

2008 Nissan Altima 1N4AL21EX8N523953

2007 Ford Escape 1FMCU94177KB87367

2005 Chrysler Crossfire 1C3AN69L25X055557

2009 Ford Fusion 3FAHP08159R117541

2011 Chevrolet Impala 2G1WA5EK5B1207045

2008 Nissan Maxima 1N4BA41E08C810185

2012 Ford Escape 1FMCU0C74CKB45041

2009 Chevrolet Malibu 1G1ZH57B59F260434

2006 Infiniti G35 JNKCV51F76M602960

2012 Chevrolet Malibu 1G1ZC5E0XCF216775

2009 Nissan Rogue JN8AS58V99W173879

2007 Ford F150 1FTPX14V47FA03996

2009 Toyota Camry 1T1BB46K19U075682

2012 Chevrolet Malibu 1G1ZC5EUXCF397427

2012 Nissan Versa 3N1VC1CP1CK815399

2012 Scion IQ 1TNJJXB00CJ020198

2013 Dodge Avenger 1C3CDZAB4DN631143

2013 Chrysler 200 1C3CCBBB8DN588855

2007 Jeep Cherokee 1J8GR48K77C566059

2011 Volkswagen Jetta 3VWDZ7AJ4BM054356

2008 Acura RL JH4KB16698C001449

2012 Chevrolet Impala 2G1WB5E35C1285252

2013 Ford Taurus 1FAHP2E85DG236056

2008 Chevrolet Avalanche 3GNEC12J38G134458

2014 Ford Escape 1FMCU0GX3EUA78823

Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicles for sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold AS IS. Cash not accepted at this location

May31, 2017