NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by Beaver Valley Federal Credit Union at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on June 9, 2017.

2013 Dodge Durango 1C4RDJDG1DC593025

2008 Ford F-350 1FTWW31R18ED70394

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Jun1, 2017