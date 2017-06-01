Public Notice of Sale

Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of June 2017, beginning at 10:00 a.m., the undersigned, Corlett Movers and Storage Company, will sell at public auction at 3101 East 55th Street, Cleveland, Ohio, to endorce its lien for storage, packing, cartage and other charges due and unpaid, the goods, equipment, supplies and other personal effects belonging to the following:

Nina Fielden, 2751 Noble Road, Cleveland, OH 44121.

Elaine Gradford, 37 Byers Avenue, #305, Akron, OH 44302.

Nancy Hocking, 475 Cobblestone Road, Aurora, OH 44202.

Dorothy Johnson, 2794 East 128th Street, Cleveland, OH 44120.

Roseann Malevan, PO Box 244187, Lyndhurst, OH 44124.

Scott & Tyear McCrary, 3800 Stonebriar Court, Duluth, GA 30097.

Jeanette Wallace, 1170 South Hawkins Avenue, Akron, OH 44320.

A Brand New Me Inc./Robert Farmer, 944 East 152nd Street, Cleveland, OH 44110.

Dennis Rademaker, 21964 River Oaks Drive, #49, Rocky River, OH 44116

CORLETT MOVERS AND

STORAGE COMPANY

Kenneth C. Vencl

Jun2-9, 2017