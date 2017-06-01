NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by LGM Co. Inc. at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on June 16, 2017.

2008 Chevy Cobalt 1G1AL58F087115419

2006 Dodge Dakota 1D7HE22K36S504091

2008 Dodge Caliber 1B3HB48B18D694875

2011 Dodge Caliber 1B3CB3HA4BD233348

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

