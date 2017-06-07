Notice of Public Sale

On Saturday June 24, 2017 at 10 a.m. a public sale will be held to settle delinquent accounts at Heights Mini Storage, Inc., 2037 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118. The goods will be sold by the unit. Heights Mini Storage, Inc. reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

Units AB11 and M13 Stephen Bernie, Opti Vision, #4U 5311 Northfield Rd., Bedford, O. 44146. Stereo, men's clothing, bicycle, books and more. Unit M5 Mark Brickman, 1164 Green Road, South Euclid, O. 44121. Striped couch, speakers, tables, boxes of misc. and more. Unit E5 Educational Resources Center, 27645 Bishop Park Dr., #721 N, Willoughby, O. 44092. Many boxes of education material and more. Unit EF8 Christine Hirsh, 3416 Dellwood Rd., Cleve. Hts., O. 44118. Large radio covered in felt, child rocker, cane rocker, table, 3 chairs & more. Unit CD10, Jacqueline Kinsey, 1545 W. 25th St., Cleve., Ohio 44113. Two TV's, radio, chairs, plastic bags and crates, pink chair. Unit B9, Trena McIntyre, 3641 Northcliffe, University Hts., O. 44118. Walker, trash cans, table, bedframe, boxes and more. Unit SF13, Sara Martin, 298 Walnut St., Centreville, Alabama 35042. Approx. 32 boxes, keyboard, bedframe, dresser. Unit F11 Ethel Millsap, 16173 Glynn Rd., E. Cleve., O. 44112. TV's, tool boxes, wicker basket, TV stand, blk. plastic bags and more. Unit C1, David Ruffin, 14000 Terrace Rd. #217, E. Cleve., O. 44112. Tubs, exercise equipment, keyboard and more. Unit SF7, Shirley Schaefer, 3341 E. Monmouth Rd., Cleve., O. 44118. Canes, umbrella, many boxes, tire, pump and more. Unit H1, Vernon Stewart, 2646 Noble Rd., Cleve. Hts., O. 44121. TV, paintings, shopping cart, hand tools, fan, many bags of misc.

The above have the right to redeem their property to time of sale. Terms are cash only. Call 216-321-5325.

Jun8-15, 2017