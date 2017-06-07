NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by Mid-Atlantic at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on June 23, 2017.

2006 Chevy Cobalt 1G1AK55F967807182

2005 Pontiac Gr. Prix 2G2WS522851148316

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds..

Jun8, 2017