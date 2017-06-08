NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by LGM Co. Inc. at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on June 23, 2017.

2010 Chevy Impala 2G1WB5EK0A1233970

2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee 1J4GR48K05C630425

2008 Chevy Aveo KL1TD56688B257926

2006 Chevy Trailblazer 1GNDT13S662133331

2007 Pontiac G6 1G2ZG58N574191325

2008 Dodge Avenger 1B3LC46K68N613454

2005 Mazda Mazda3 JM1BK12F651291244

2004 Buick Rendezvous 3G5DA03EX4S535512

2008 Mazda Mazda3 JM1BK12G481792470

2010 Nissan Versa 3N1BC1AP4AL423639

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Jun9, 2017