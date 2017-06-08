NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by VRM at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on June 23, 2017.

2005 Dodge Neon 1B3ES56C15D135519

2007 Pontiac G6 1G2ZG58NX74101151

2007 Dodge Caliber 1B3HB48B77D127522

2005 Dodge Durango 1D4HB48N65F505908

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Jun9, 2017