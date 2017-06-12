Daily Legal News - Public Sales Notices
Public Sale
The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by Bridgecrest, at Manheim Auto Auction 4720 Brookpark Rd. Cleveland, OH at 10:00am on June 14th, 28th and July 12th 2017.
2005 Pontiac G6 1G2ZH548354180785
2005 Nissan Murano JN8AZ08W35W440063
2006 Dodge Charger 2B3KA43G56H185416
2010 Chevrolet Impala 2G1WB5EK2A1236272
2008 Chevrolet Impala 2G1WT58K189220150
2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer 1GNDS13S282189515
2012 Kia Forte KNAFU4A21C5495030
2008 Buick Lacross 2G4WD582981175070
2007 Ford Edge 2FMDK48C67BB24103
2007 Ford Edge 2FMDK46C07BA50048
2012 Hyundai Sonata 5NPEC4ACH388337
2008 GMC Acadia 1GKER23788J117416
2013 Ford Focus 1FADP3F24DL320889
2009 Toyota Camry 4T1BB46K69U067478
2012 Chevrolet Impala 2G1WG5E36C1267165
2013 Chrysler 200 1C3CCBBB8DN694367
2005 Chevrolet 1500 1GCEK19TX5Z178438
2013 Ford Focus 1FADP3F24DL342200
2012 Chevrolet Equinox 2GNALBEK7C1185021
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan WVGBV7AXXBW520801
2012 Nissan Altima 1N4AL2AP4CC238719
2009 Ford F150 1FTRX1289KC89157
2009 Buick Enclave 5GAEV13D99J154081
Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicles for sale if adequate bids are not received.
Vehicles are sold AS IS. Cash not accepted at this location
