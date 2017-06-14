Public Sale

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by Guardian Finance Company, at Manheim Auto Auction 4720 Brookpark Rd. Cleveland, OH at 10:00am on June 28th 2017.

2008 Dodge Avenger 1B3LC46K28N189805

2000 Buick Lesabre 1G4HP54K4Y4162723

2005 Buick Terraza 5GADV23LX5D249556

Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicles for sale if adequate bids are not received.

Vehicles are sold AS IS. Cash not accepted at this location.

Jun15, 2017