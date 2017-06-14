Daily Legal News - Public Sales Notices

  • Public Sale

    The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by RedRock Financial, at Manheim Auto Auction 4720 Brookpark Rd. Cleveland, OH at 10:00am on June 28th 2017.

    2007 Kia Optima KNAGE123575159765

    2007 Nissan Murano JN8AZ08W67W655231

    2006 Buick Rendezvous 3G5DB03L66S546120

    2012 Ford Fusion 3FAHP0HA9CR125973

    2008 Saturn Aura 1G8ZS57N18F225448

    Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicles for sale if adequate bids are not received.

    Vehicles are sold AS IS. Cash not accepted at this location.

    Jun15, 2017

