NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by LGM Co. Inc. at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on June 30, 2017.

2007 Ford F-150 1FTPW14517FA80540

2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee 1J4GR48K65C711784

2008 Pontiac G6 1G2ZG57B184271942

2007 Ford Freestar 2FMZA52257BA06882

2006 Ford Five Hundred 1FAFP25166G152678

2006 Jeep Liberty 1J4GL48K86W274825

2008 Ford Explorer 1FMEU73E68UA06802

2007 Jeep Liberty 1J4GL58K87W646445

2008 Kia Optima KNAGE123685241702

2008 Saturn Vue 3GSDL43N58S573282

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Jun15, 2017