NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by LGM Co. Inc. at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on June 30, 2017.
2007 Ford F-150 1FTPW14517FA80540
2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee 1J4GR48K65C711784
2008 Pontiac G6 1G2ZG57B184271942
2007 Ford Freestar 2FMZA52257BA06882
2006 Ford Five Hundred 1FAFP25166G152678
2006 Jeep Liberty 1J4GL48K86W274825
2008 Ford Explorer 1FMEU73E68UA06802
2007 Jeep Liberty 1J4GL58K87W646445
2008 Kia Optima KNAGE123685241702
2008 Saturn Vue 3GSDL43N58S573282
By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.
Jun15, 2017
