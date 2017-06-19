NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by Firefighters Community Credit Union at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on July 14, 2017.

2011 Chevy Cruze 1G1PG5S93B7247552

2014 Chevy Cruze 1G1PC5SB6E7457940

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Jun20, 2017