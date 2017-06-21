NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by USX Federal Credit Union at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on June 30, 2017.

1997 Chevy S-10 1GCCS19X2V8178093

2012 Dodge Avenger 1C3CDZAB6CN231762

2009 Volkswagen Tiguan WVGAV75NX9W525088

2007 Nissan Xterra 5N1AN08W77C534695

2004 GMC Envoy 1GKET16S646212758

2014 Mitsubishi Outlander 4A4AR3AU5EE006294

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Jun22, 2017